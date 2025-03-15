Previous
Colorful Dish Cloth by judyc57
Photo 2382

Colorful Dish Cloth

I bought this dishcloth for a Cinco de Mayo dinner. I love the colorful stripes; it looks so bright and festive.
15th March 2025

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
652% complete

