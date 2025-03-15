Sign up
Photo 2382
Colorful Dish Cloth
I bought this dishcloth for a Cinco de Mayo dinner. I love the colorful stripes; it looks so bright and festive.
15th March 2025
15th Mar 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2749
photos
47
followers
119
following
652% complete
View this month »
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
2383
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
23rd March 2025 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
blue
,
colors
,
stripes
,
orange
,
bright
,
colorful
