Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2387
Floating Cookies
Floating cookies ~ trying levitation using photo shop I haven't mastered it yet, but I have fun trying.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2753
photos
47
followers
119
following
653% complete
View this month »
2380
2381
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd April 2025 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sweets
,
cookies
,
floating
,
magic
,
levitation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close