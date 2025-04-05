Previous
Zipper by judyc57
Photo 2391

Zipper

This is a close-up of my cosmetic case. I used a tripod in attempt to get the details of the zipper.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact