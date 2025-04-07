Previous
Floating Apple by judyc57
Photo 2393

Floating Apple

Levitation photography with a juicy red apple. Toothpicks were my best friends in this one.
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact