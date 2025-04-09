Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2395
White on White
Shooting a white flower on a white background was harder than I thought. I couldn't quite pull off a clean white background. (At least to my eyes.) Oh well, that's how I learn.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2761
photos
47
followers
119
following
656% complete
View this month »
2388
2389
2390
2391
2392
2393
2394
2395
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
16th April 2025 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
nature
,
light
,
flower
,
photography
,
shadows
,
simple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close