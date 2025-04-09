Previous
White on White by judyc57
Photo 2395

White on White

Shooting a white flower on a white background was harder than I thought. I couldn't quite pull off a clean white background. (At least to my eyes.) Oh well, that's how I learn.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact