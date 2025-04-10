Previous
Next
Encouraging Bench by judyc57
Photo 2396

Encouraging Bench

Right before you enter the alley way, Magnolia Mile Art Alley in Durant, OK has these colorful benches inscribed with positive messages. This is my favorite.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
That would be my favorite, too, Judy! Nice photo of it!
April 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact