Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2398
Giraffes
I love how they used the electrical meter boxes as part of the giraffes' bodies.
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2766
photos
47
followers
119
following
657% complete
View this month »
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
18th April 2025 12:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
giraffe
,
art
,
electric
,
wall
,
boxes
,
meter
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close