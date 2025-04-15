Sign up
Previous
Photo 2401
All We Need is Love
More wall art from the Magnolia Mile Art Alley
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2767
photos
47
followers
119
following
657% complete
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
18th April 2025 12:23am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
colors
,
peace
,
love
,
art
,
wall
,
alley
Barb
ace
Terrific wall art!
April 25th, 2025
