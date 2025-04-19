Previous
In a Tight Spot by judyc57
Maybe he's thinking of a way to get out of this situation. He's called "The Thinker" and is located at the Worthington Bank in Fort Worth along other great sculptures. He's made out of cast stone, iron, and stainless steel.
JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
