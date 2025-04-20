Previous
HIbiscus by judyc57
Photo 2406

HIbiscus

We purchased our plants for the patio this past weekend. This particular plant had pink AND yellow flowers. Let's see if any pink ones grow.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact