Photo 2408
Ivy Love
My ivy is not looking very healthy. However, something sure is showing it some love. Look at the heart shape it made!
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2775
photos
47
followers
119
following
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
2408
2409
Views
0
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS R8
27th April 2025 4:23am
Tags
nature
,
plant
,
love
,
heart
,
ivy
