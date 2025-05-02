Previous
Jerusalem Sage by judyc57
Photo 2413

Jerusalem Sage

My SIL had these in her back yard. I particularly loved the star-shaped heads left on the stalk. She said this plant is called Yellow Jerusalem Sage.
2nd May 2025

