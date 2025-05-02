Sign up
Photo 2413
Jerusalem Sage
My SIL had these in her back yard. I particularly loved the star-shaped heads left on the stalk. She said this plant is called Yellow Jerusalem Sage.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
3
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS R8
1st May 2025 7:26pm
plant
yellow
flowers
stars
sage
stalk
nomowmay-25
