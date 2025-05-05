Previous
Indian Paint Brush by judyc57
Photo 2415

Indian Paint Brush

One of the prettiest wildflowers around. Happy Cinco de Mayo.
5th May 2025 5th May 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
gloria jones ace
Superb.
May 5th, 2025  
