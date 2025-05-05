Sign up
Photo 2415
Indian Paint Brush
One of the prettiest wildflowers around. Happy Cinco de Mayo.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
2
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2408
2409
2410
2411
2412
2413
2414
2415
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
5th May 2025 9:55am
red
,
yellow
,
flower
,
indian
,
paintbrush
,
wildflower
,
nomowmay-2025
gloria jones
ace
Superb.
May 5th, 2025
