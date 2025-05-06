Sign up
Photo 2417
Dandelion
I know they're weeds, and my husband hires a yard man to keep them out of our yard. So, I have to go among the weeds and wildflowers to find them. I hear they're good for your health in many ways.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
dandelion
,
weed
,
seeds
,
wishes
,
nomowmay-2025
*lynn
ace
Nice! Looks so fluffy!
May 9th, 2025
