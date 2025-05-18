Previous
On the Side of the Road by judyc57
Photo 2430

On the Side of the Road

Just some pretty purple weeds and grass on the side of the road.
18th May 2025 18th May 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
gloria jones ace
Lovely
May 20th, 2025  
