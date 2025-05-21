Previous
Daisy by judyc57
Photo 2433

Daisy

The pink color in the background is coming from bricks. This is actually taken in front of the house. A couple of years we planted some daisies, and they come back every year.Yay!
21st May 2025 21st May 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
666% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact