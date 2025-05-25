Sign up
Photo 2437
Pink Flowers Among the Bluebonnets
Outside the sub-courthouse there is a patch of dirt dedicated to native Texas plants and flowers. These pink flowers were mixed in with the bluebonnets and sunflowers.
25th May 2025
25th May 25
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2804
photos
48
followers
119
following
667% complete
View this month »
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
2438
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
8th May 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
native
,
pink
,
outdoors
,
plants
,
wildflowers
,
bluebonnets
,
nomowmay-25
