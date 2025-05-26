Previous
Prickly Pear Cactus by judyc57
Photo 2438

Prickly Pear Cactus

Another plant that grows in the wild here in Texas. Don't get too close!
26th May 2025 26th May 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details

