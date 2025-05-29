Sign up
Previous
Photo 2441
Cactus and Flowers
Found a bunch of wildflowers growing alongside of the cactus. Atypical scene here in Texas. I did keep my eyes peeled for rattlesnakes.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
25th May 2025 12:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
texas
,
cactus
,
outdoors
,
wildflowers
,
nomowmay-25
