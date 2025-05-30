Sign up
Previous
Photo 2442
The Sunflower
I noticed that many of the wildflowers are being mowed down this week. I found this patch of sunflowers at a stop sign. I'm sure it will be gone next week.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
yellow
,
blue
,
flower
,
sunflower
,
wildflower
,
nomowmay-25
KV
ace
Pretty against the bright blue sky.
May 30th, 2025
