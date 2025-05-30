Previous
The Sunflower by judyc57
Photo 2442

The Sunflower

I noticed that many of the wildflowers are being mowed down this week. I found this patch of sunflowers at a stop sign. I'm sure it will be gone next week.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
KV ace
Pretty against the bright blue sky.
May 30th, 2025  
