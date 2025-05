No Mow May Collage

I did it! I didn't think I could stick to the theme, but I did. I guess no mowing in May must be a thing because there were wildflowers and high grass along all the roads. BUT today I noticed that the mowers were out in full force i our area. Well, now I can move on to other things. I didn't know how to make the collage bigger, so it looks smallish. LOL