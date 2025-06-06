Sign up
Photo 2449
Bumblebee
I bought this metal bumblebee to place in my patio. I used a 24 mm lens to make him look like he could take over the entire patio. He's only about four inches tall but here he looks big!
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
insect
art
metal
patio
yard
bumblebee
24mm
