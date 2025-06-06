Previous
Bumblebee by judyc57
Bumblebee

I bought this metal bumblebee to place in my patio. I used a 24 mm lens to make him look like he could take over the entire patio. He's only about four inches tall but here he looks big!
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

JudyC

