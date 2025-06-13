Previous
Cowboy Hat by judyc57
Photo 2456

Cowboy Hat

This giant bedazzled cowboy hat can be found at Sundance Square. It's a great addition to cow town or as tourists call it "Fort Worth, Texas."
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
