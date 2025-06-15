Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2458
Bass Hall
The Bass Performance Hall in downtown Fort Worth is such a beautiful building. There are two 48-foot-tall angels on the front of the building. They are iconic and majestic.
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2824
photos
48
followers
117
following
673% complete
View this month »
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
2456
2457
2458
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
11th June 2025 11:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
downtown
,
building
,
angels
,
architect
,
sculptures
,
iconic
,
bass hall
,
fort worth
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close