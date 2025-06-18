Previous
Waiting by judyc57
Photo 2461

Waiting

There are so many signs for this place, I'm not really sure what it's called. It might be The FW Thunderbird or The Juvenile Shoe Store. Whatever the name, it's an interesting place. He said, "You can take my picture."
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

JudyC

I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
