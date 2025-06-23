Sign up
Previous
Photo 2466
Vinal Records Door
Now this was a unique door. It's covered with vinal record albums! The young ones don't know what they are.
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Tags
door
,
vintage
,
record
,
unique
,
albums
,
vinal
