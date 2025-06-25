Sign up
Previous
Photo 2468
City Bird
City birds just seem to find out early how to hold still and let them take your picture.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2834
photos
48
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st June 2025 3:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
bird
,
city
,
posing
