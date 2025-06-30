Sign up
Previous
Photo 2473
Reflection
In the glass windows you can see a reflection of the building across the street AND the clouds.
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2839
photos
48
followers
117
following
677% complete
View this month »
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st June 2025 3:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
glass
,
buildings
,
windows
,
distortion
Leave a Comment
