Previous
Sleeping Panther by judyc57
Photo 2475

Sleeping Panther

Fort Worth has lots of nicknames such as "Cowtown," "Where the West Begins," and "Funky town." Another nickname is "Panther City." The story is that around 1874 a black panther found its way to Fort Worth and just laid down in the street as the railroads were being built. The city leaders saw the panther as a symbol of strength and nicknamed Fort Worth, Panther City. This statue of a sleeping panther can be found in downtown Fort Worth across from the courthouse. So now, as then, you will find a panther sleeping in the busy streets of Fort Worth.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact