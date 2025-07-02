Sleeping Panther

Fort Worth has lots of nicknames such as "Cowtown," "Where the West Begins," and "Funky town." Another nickname is "Panther City." The story is that around 1874 a black panther found its way to Fort Worth and just laid down in the street as the railroads were being built. The city leaders saw the panther as a symbol of strength and nicknamed Fort Worth, Panther City. This statue of a sleeping panther can be found in downtown Fort Worth across from the courthouse. So now, as then, you will find a panther sleeping in the busy streets of Fort Worth.