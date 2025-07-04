Sign up
Previous
Photo 2477
Not Tomato Soup Can
It has tomatoes but it's not a soup.
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
0
0
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2843
photos
48
followers
117
following
678% complete
View this month »
2470
2471
2472
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
12th July 2025 11:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
can
,
tomato
,
sauce
,
warhol
