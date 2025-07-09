Previous
All By Herself by judyc57
Photo 2478

All By Herself

My great granddaughter ran into the fountains at Sundance Square. She had so much fun, and it was very difficult to get her out of there. She didn't care that nobody else went into the water with her. She made her own fun!
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Barb ace
Delightful! Looks like fun!
July 22nd, 2025  
