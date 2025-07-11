Previous
Sticking His Neck Out by judyc57
Sticking His Neck Out

I waited for him to get out in the open. I guess he knew because he peeked out to see if I was still there.
11th July 2025

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Mark Prince ace
“ You still there with that pesky box ? “‘
July 28th, 2025  
