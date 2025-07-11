Sign up
Photo 2480
Sticking His Neck Out
I waited for him to get out in the open. I guess he knew because he peeked out to see if I was still there.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
1
1
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2850
photos
48
followers
117
following
680% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T6
Taken
8th July 2025 11:57am
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
squirrel
,
head
,
hiding
Mark Prince
ace
“ You still there with that pesky box ? “‘
July 28th, 2025
