Photo 2482
Man Walking
He turned to smile at me as he walked by. It was funny. We were on a photo walk, and he was one of the other photographers.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
21st June 2025 2:57am
Tags
smile
,
street
,
photographer
,
man
,
walking
