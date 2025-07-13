Previous
Next
Man Walking by judyc57
Photo 2482

Man Walking

He turned to smile at me as he walked by. It was funny. We were on a photo walk, and he was one of the other photographers.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact