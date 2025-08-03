Previous
Butterfly Stages by judyc57
Photo 2486

Butterfly Stages

I really like this mural that shows the stages of a butterfly. I found this beauty under a bridge. It's interesting what you find hidden under bridges and overpasses.
3rd August 2025

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
