Alligators in the City by judyc57
Photo 2488

Alligators in the City

Red alligator on the loose! This bad boy was checking out the Botanical Gardens. As alligators tend to do, he is soaking up the sun. I hope he likes these 100 degrees plus days we've been having.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

JudyC

@judyc57
