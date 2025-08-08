Previous
Next
The Lowly Scan Disk by judyc57
Photo 2490

The Lowly Scan Disk

I used the scan disk to practice macro shots. I do not have a macro lens, but I do have extension tubes to help me out.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact