Photo 2492
The Fly
I didn't know that an ordinary fly could have so many different and lovely colors. When you zoom in you can see the metallic colors of gold, green, and blue. This close up you can also see the details of the leaf. Better on black.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
green
blue
colors
leaf
gold
macro
fly
insect
metallic
