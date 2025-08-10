Previous
The Fly by judyc57
The Fly

I didn't know that an ordinary fly could have so many different and lovely colors. When you zoom in you can see the metallic colors of gold, green, and blue. This close up you can also see the details of the leaf. Better on black.
