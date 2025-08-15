Previous
Next
Columns by judyc57
Photo 2493

Columns

The mall is very clean, and it was once a grand place to shop. I've always liked the beautiful columns.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact