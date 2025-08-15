Sign up
Photo 2493
Columns
The mall is very clean, and it was once a grand place to shop. I've always liked the beautiful columns.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
0
0
JudyC
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2861
photos
48
followers
116
following
Views
1
Second Year of 365
Canon EOS Rebel T6
17th August 2025 1:04pm
mall
,
closed
,
abandoned
,
architecture
,
building
,
columns
