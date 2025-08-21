Previous
Next
Blue Feather by judyc57
Photo 2496

Blue Feather

Upon returning home from an outing I glanced over to the grass and saw a blue feather sticking out of the grass. I guess a bluejay lost a feather today.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
684% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact