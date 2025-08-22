Previous
Little Bird by judyc57
Photo 2497

Little Bird

Shooting low key this week. Just using natural light through the window. Too dark?
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
