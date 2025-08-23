Previous
Entry Table Top by judyc57
Photo 2498

Entry Table Top

Shooting what's on the top of the table in the entry way in low light.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
684% complete

Photo Details

