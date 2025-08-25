Previous
Next
Shadows on the Floor by judyc57
Photo 2500

Shadows on the Floor

I just liked the way the kitchen blinds cast nice shadows on the floor.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact