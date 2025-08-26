Previous
Next
Details by judyc57
Photo 2501

Details

This is the crocheted band around the big silver cowboy hat at Sundance Square. I wanted to get up close.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact