Previous
Photo 2505
Old Yellow
We went to a new hamburger place for lunch. The entrance featured an old yellow pickup truck. My daddy had a green pickup truck just like this one. This one is decorated with will all kinds of plants in and around it.
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
30th August 2025 1:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
gold
,
truck
,
display
,
decor
,
pick-up
