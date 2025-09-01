Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2507
Stars and Stripes
I like the way the light hit the flag as the sun was setting.
1st September 2025
1st Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2874
photos
48
followers
116
following
687% complete
View this month »
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
2507
2508
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
2nd September 2025 6:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
light
,
flag
,
blue
,
stripes
,
stars
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close