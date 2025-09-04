Previous
Downstair Shadows by judyc57
Photo 2510

Downstair Shadows

Looking down the stairs I saw all these great shadows. I'm at La Gran Plaza Mall in FW; just a girl walking around with a camera.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact