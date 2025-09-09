Previous
Colorful Speakers by judyc57
Photo 2515

Colorful Speakers

The music was booming out of these colorful speakers. No hearing aids needed.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 27th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat capture
September 27th, 2025  
