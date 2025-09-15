Previous
Next
The Light by judyc57
Photo 2518

The Light

Everything around this door was dark. Only the sun coming through the window ceiling lit up the door.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

JudyC

ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
692% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact