Sunlight on Apple by judyc57
Photo 2528

Sunlight on Apple

The sunlight came through the blinds and lit up the apple, so I took this shot.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
