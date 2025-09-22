Sign up
Photo 2528
Sunlight on Apple
The sunlight came through the blinds and lit up the apple, so I took this shot.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
JudyC
ace
@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
2897
photos
46
followers
115
following
693% complete
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
Views
0
Album
Second Year of 365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
25th September 2025 3:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
red
,
light
,
fruit
,
shadow
,
apple
