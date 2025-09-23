Previous
Nobody Shopping by judyc57
Nobody Shopping

I took lots of pictures at the mall that nobody goes to. It's eerie to see a handful of stores open with zero customers in sight. The slow death to the mall is a reality.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

JudyC

@judyc57
I pick up my camera and pretend to be a photographer.
